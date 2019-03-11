Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,722 Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2,788.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MAIN opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

