Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,710 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr bought 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $99,663.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. B. Riley downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

