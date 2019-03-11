BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $839.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
