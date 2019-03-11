BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $839.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $245,200 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

