BlackRock Inc. Purchases 45,569 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.35% of Brink’s worth $371,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brink’s by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brink’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In related news, SVP Rohan Pal sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.46, for a total value of $345,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Docherty sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $727,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $642,414.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,924 shares of company stock worth $1,829,571 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

