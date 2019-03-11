BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,912,588 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $376,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,214,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,976 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,882,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,342,000 after acquiring an additional 725,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,670,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,031,000 after acquiring an additional 603,056 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,300. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

