Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 2,868 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,020,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,036,000 after acquiring an additional 284,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,895,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,616,000 after acquiring an additional 477,971 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,803,000 after acquiring an additional 228,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,317,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,065 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

In related news, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,219,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,260,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,013 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

