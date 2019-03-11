Big Lots (BIG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of BIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. 2,671,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,532. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after buying an additional 1,183,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 379,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $4,443,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

