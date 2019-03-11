Big Lots (BIG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Shares of BIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. 2,671,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,532. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after buying an additional 1,183,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 379,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $4,443,000.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
