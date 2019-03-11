BidaskClub Upgrades Caretrust REIT (CTRE) to “Strong-Buy”

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.99 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

