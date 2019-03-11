BidaskClub Downgrades WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $51.00 target price on WSFS Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $645,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

