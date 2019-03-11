BidaskClub Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Sell

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSEM. ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.
Shares of TSEM stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,617,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
