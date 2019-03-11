BidaskClub Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Sell

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSEM. ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $333.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.40%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,617,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

