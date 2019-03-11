BidaskClub Downgrades ABIOMED (ABMD) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ABMD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.00.

Shares of ABMD opened at $314.21 on Thursday. ABIOMED has a one year low of $274.02 and a one year high of $459.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $2,091,697.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,421,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $8,435,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,928 shares of company stock worth $26,515,812. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ABIOMED by 57.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 98.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 16.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

