Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 225.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.64 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

