Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,331,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,436,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,436,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,199,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 16.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,366,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $314.08 on Monday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $175.20 and a 12 month high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Burwick sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.14, for a total value of $68,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,131 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,074. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

