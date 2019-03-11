Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in Arch Coal by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 635,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,860,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 290,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

ARCH opened at $88.57 on Monday. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.02.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $1.16. Arch Coal had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $650.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

