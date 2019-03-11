Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,707,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,828 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,268,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,729 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,998,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,254 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,633,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,491 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,720,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,243 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 40,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $602,589.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,106.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

