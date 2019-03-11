Berman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Williams Companies by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,053,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,941 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,977,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,899,000 after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

In other news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.71. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 172.15%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

