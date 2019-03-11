Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $246.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,054.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,271 shares of company stock worth $4,862,179. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/berman-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.