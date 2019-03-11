Bank of Nova Scotia Has $635,000 Holdings in Coty Inc (COTY)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Coty were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Coty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Coty’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

