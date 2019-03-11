Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,246 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,252 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,905 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,326 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,196,989 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $118,505,000 after acquiring an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $62.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $1,000,861.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,331.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $818,387.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,668 shares in the company, valued at $672,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,729 shares of company stock worth $2,627,528. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRIP stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

