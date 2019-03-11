Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 507.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 334,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 213,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after buying an additional 12,741,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.05. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.38). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $782.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus cut Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Societe Generale set a $4.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Nabors Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/bank-of-nova-scotia-boosts-holdings-in-nabors-industries-ltd-nbr.html.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.