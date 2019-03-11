Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.11% of Watsco worth $109,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,692,000 after acquiring an additional 146,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,673,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,673,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Watsco by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,309,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,508,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $991.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. Watsco’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $353,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

