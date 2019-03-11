Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116.35 Million Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 251,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Trimble worth $116,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trimble by 3,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,272,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,232 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $108,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rosalind D. Buick sold 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $14,400,597.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,674,639.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,336 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

