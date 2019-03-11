Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $112.84 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (L)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $112,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Loews by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 15.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Loews by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.24.

NYSE:L opened at $46.88 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

In other news, Director Walter L. Harris sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $39,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,033,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,858 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

