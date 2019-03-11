Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,464,413 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,571,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $121,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,178,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,465,000 after buying an additional 5,855,210 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,159,000 after buying an additional 4,173,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 4,068,450 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 14,326,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,817,000 after buying an additional 3,037,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,284,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

