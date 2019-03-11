Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note published on Friday. Bank of America currently has a $62.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

