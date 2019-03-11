Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.40 price objective (down previously from $8.40) on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NYSE BSMX opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

