Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after buying an additional 858,589 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6,916.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,965,000 after buying an additional 345,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 63.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 657,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,894,000 after buying an additional 255,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Nomura reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,149.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $776.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

