B. Riley Analysts Give Plug Power (PLUG) a $4.00 Price Target

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) received a $4.00 price target from investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.95 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $455.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 170.62% and a negative net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Plug Power by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

