Aviva PLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Allegion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Allegion by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

NYSE ALLE opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $94.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $702.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 77.42%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 11,175 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $994,016.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,844.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 618 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $56,584.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,095 shares of company stock worth $4,858,047. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

