Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,518 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,423 shares of company stock worth $6,853,640. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $44.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $40.40 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

