Avast (AVST) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avast in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334 ($4.36).

Get Avast alerts:

AVST stock opened at GBX 308.20 ($4.03) on Monday.

Avast Plc and its subsidiaries provide digital security products under the Avast and AVG brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers products and solutions for protection, performance, privacy, and additional tools for desktop security, server protection, and mobile device protection; and big data and marketing analytics, as well as provides security solutions designed for small businesses.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.