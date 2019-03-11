AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $980,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $688,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,649,785 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 627.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 17.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.21. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,639. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $156.40 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.33%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

