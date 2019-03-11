Atlantica Yield (AY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

