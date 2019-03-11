Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 3,044 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,045,575,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,177. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $161.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.84.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

