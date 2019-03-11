ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,825 Shares of GP Strategies Corp (GPX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 245,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPX opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $275.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. GP Strategies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

