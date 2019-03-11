ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $360,000 Position in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ASML by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 103,681 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,232,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ASML by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ASML by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $178.84 on Monday. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $2.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

