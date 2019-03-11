ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.28 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

