Argentum Reaches Market Cap of $175,379.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $175,379.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 11,205,187 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

