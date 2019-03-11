Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Stake Lowered by Foresite Capital Management IV LLC

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC reduced its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,094,550 shares during the quarter. Arbutus Biopharma comprises 2.8% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 2.85% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 367.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Arbutus Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.70 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.38.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 91.36% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

