Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.48

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 16422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The firm has a market cap of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In other news, insider Peter Steven St sold 46,094 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $269,649.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETX)

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

