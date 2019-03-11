AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.86% of AquaVenture worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AquaVenture to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AquaVenture from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

WAAS opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $532.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.79. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

