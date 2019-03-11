Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Lowered by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $385,873,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,578,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $292,261,000 after acquiring an additional 544,275 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $139,510,000 after acquiring an additional 455,045 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.66.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $849.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

