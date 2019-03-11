Apertura Capital LLC Invests $12.49 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.0% of Apertura Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $241,094,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,368 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $98.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $248.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $100.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apertura Capital LLC Invests $12.49 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/apertura-capital-llc-invests-12-49-million-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.