Analyzing Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp 22.92% N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 23.72% 6.76% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prudential Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 1 6 2 0 2.11

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.94, suggesting a potential downside of 2.25%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $37.35 million 4.11 $7.06 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.78 billion 3.36 $422.41 million $0.79 15.47

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Prudential Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. The company also manages a portfolio of investment and mortgage-backed securities; and provides ATM, and online and mobile banking services. As of November 30, 2018, it operated a main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as 9 additional full-service financial centers, including 7 in Philadelphia; 1 in Drexel Hill, Delaware County; and 1 in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

