Analyzing Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) & Its Peers

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS: PQEFF) is one of 25 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Petroteq Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.03, meaning that their average share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petroteq Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy N/A -$15.11 million -1.41 Petroteq Energy Competitors $1.14 billion -$293.46 million 20.81

Petroteq Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Petroteq Energy. Petroteq Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A Petroteq Energy Competitors -34.56% -28.88% -3.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Petroteq Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroteq Energy Competitors 679 1998 1746 60 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 45.34%. Given Petroteq Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petroteq Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petroteq Energy competitors beat Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

