Analyzing American Business Bank (AMBZ) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (SBAZ)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

American Business Bank has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.7% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $74.09 million 3.85 $16.39 million N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 3.48 $8.58 million N/A N/A

American Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 22.03% N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 27.71% N/A N/A

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Business Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Business Bank beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Mohave State Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as college savings plans. It also provides business loans, including revolving line of credit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, USDA loans, and small business administration loans; personal loans, such as auto, boat, recreational vehicle, ATV, motorcycle, personal watercraft, lot, storage condo, cash secured, and unsecured loans; home equity line of credit; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, and merchant and payroll services, as well as online, mobile, and phone banking services. As of June 05, 2017, it operated through nine full-service branches located in Mohave and Yavapai Counties, Arizona. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

