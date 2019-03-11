Analysts Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Target Price at $1.13

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.17.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.
In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,229.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of RGLS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,573. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.24.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
