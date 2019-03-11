Analysts Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Target Price at $1.13

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,229.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of RGLS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,573. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.24.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

