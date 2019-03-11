Analysts Set Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) PT at $18.71

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

RLGY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 117,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. Realogy has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Realogy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in Realogy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realogy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Realogy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 76,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Realogy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

