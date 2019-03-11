Analysts Set $28.67 Price Target for SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $28.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SBBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood set a $28.00 target price on SB One Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $64,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 899 shares of company stock worth $21,028 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 417,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 235,523 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 308,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 56,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,015 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

