Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

PBCT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,606. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $111,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,030. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,598,000 after purchasing an additional 517,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,996,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

